Isgec Hitachi Zosen receives its maiden order for renewable energy project in USA

ISGEC Heavy Engineering announced that Isgec Hitachi Zosen received a prestigious order for the supply of 4 nos. Reactors of Vanadium Modified Low Alloy Steel, for a Renewable Energy project in USA.

The scope of work includes mechanical design, material procurement, fabrication, testing, and supply of equipment.

This is the first order for Isgec Hitachi Zosen, India (a joint venture of Isgec Heavy Engineering, India and Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Japan) for supplying such Reactors to USA. The renewable energy project, which is under execution, will convert vegetable oils to synthetic transport fuels.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)