Industrials shares drop

Industrials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index falling 243.72 points or 5.67% at 4054.08 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 11.17%), Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (down 10.78%),NBCC (India) Ltd (down 10.5%),Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (down 10.09%),Gayatri Projects Ltd (down 9.77%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Simplex Infrastructures Ltd (down 9.75%), HEG Ltd (down 9.54%), Gati Ltd (down 9.5%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 9.39%), and Graphite India Ltd (down 9.17%).

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1741.92 or 3.51% at 47849.4.

The Nifty 50 index was down 526.6 points or 3.55% at 14308.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 984.39 points or 4.56% at 20612.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 353.71 points or 5% at 6720.48.

On BSE,430 shares were trading in green, 2452 were trading in red and 180 were unchanged.

