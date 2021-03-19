Capital Goods shares fall

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index falling 266.41 points or 1.26% at 20832.13 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 4.47%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 4.13%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 3.27%),ABB India Ltd (down 2.9%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 2.33%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Finolex Cables Ltd (down 2.27%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.73%), GMR Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.58%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.49%), and V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 0.88%).

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.1%), Thermax Ltd (up 2.7%), and Schaeffler India Ltd (up 1.3%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 191.34 or 0.39% at 49407.86.

The Nifty 50 index was up 44.9 points or 0.31% at 14602.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 115.2 points or 0.57% at 20270.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.83 points or 0.18% at 6707.04.

On BSE,1043 shares were trading in green, 1761 were trading in red and 191 were unchanged.

