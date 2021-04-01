Power shares rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 29.12 points or 1.18% at 2504.25 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 4.05%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.44%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.74%),CESC Ltd (up 1.42%),Thermax Ltd (up 1.3%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were K E C International Ltd (up 1.26%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.82%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.61%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.48%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.34%).

On the other hand, Adani Power Ltd (down 2.94%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.24%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.23%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 241.82 or 0.49% at 49750.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 84.25 points or 0.57% at 14774.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 253.23 points or 1.23% at 20902.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43 points or 0.63% at 6915.06.

On BSE,1635 shares were trading in green, 466 were trading in red and 78 were unchanged.

