Industrials shares rise

Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 10.91 points or 0.42% at 2610.33 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Kesoram Industries Ltd (up 7.78%), JMC Projects (India) Ltd (up 5.78%),Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (up 4.68%),Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd (up 3.93%),Mahindra Logistics Ltd (up 3.73%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were SORIL Infra Resources Ltd (up 3.43%), Interglobe Aviation Ltd (up 3.2%), Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR (up 2.68%), Action Construction Equipments Ltd (up 2.1%), and Capacite Infraprojects Ltd (up 1.99%).

On the other hand, Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd (down 3.88%), Gateway Distriparks Ltd (down 2.07%), and Astral Poly Technik Ltd (down 1.95%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 26.18 or 0.07% at 40156.49.

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.45 points or 0.05% at 11829.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 4.42 points or 0.03% at 15005.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 0.74 points or 0.01% at 4980.24.

On BSE,851 shares were trading in green, 930 were trading in red and 81 were unchanged.

