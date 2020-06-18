Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 16.28 points or 0.74% at 2225.59 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 14.94%), Usha Martin Ltd (up 9.98%),Triveni Turbine Ltd (up 9.55%),Birla Cable Ltd (up 8.87%),BGR Energy Systems Ltd (up 7.68%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Universal Cables Ltd (up 7.49%), Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd (up 7.34%), Nelcast Ltd (up 7.23%), Inox Wind Ltd (up 6.98%), and MMTC Ltd (up 6.96%).

On the other hand, MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd (down 4.89%), Windsor Machines Ltd (down 4.07%), and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (down 2.77%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 9.9 or 0.03% at 33498.02.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.6 points or 0.01% at 9880.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 120.22 points or 1.01% at 12053.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.37 points or 0.61% at 4176.91.

On BSE,1203 shares were trading in green, 525 were trading in red and 70 were unchanged.

