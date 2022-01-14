Capital Goods shares move higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 248.25 points or 0.82% at 30688.11 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Praj Industries Ltd (up 4.04%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 3.34%),Polycab India Ltd (up 1.83%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.79%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Schaeffler India Ltd (up 1.42%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.29%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 0.93%), SKF India Ltd (up 0.84%), and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.83%).

On the other hand, Thermax Ltd (down 0.75%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.53%), and HEG Ltd (down 0.4%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 112.93 or 0.18% at 61122.37.

The Nifty 50 index was down 28.7 points or 0.16% at 18229.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 137.05 points or 0.45% at 30934.7.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.5 points or 0.23% at 9219.08.

On BSE,1817 shares were trading in green, 1138 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

