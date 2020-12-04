Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 48.88 points or 1.51% at 3285.86 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Olectra Greentech Ltd (up 18.72%), SpiceJet Ltd (up 11.56%),MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd (up 9.29%),BGR Energy Systems Ltd (up 9.18%),Ramky Infrastructure Ltd (up 8.38%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sadbhav Engineering Ltd (up 8.31%), HSIL Ltd (up 7.56%), Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (up 6.4%), NCC Ltd (up 5.74%), and Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd (up 4.98%).

On the other hand, Simplex Infrastructures Ltd (down 4.95%), Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR (down 4.62%), and Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (down 3.1%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 212.65 or 0.48% at 44845.3.

The Nifty 50 index was up 76.95 points or 0.59% at 13210.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 120.69 points or 0.7% at 17366.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.13 points or 0.73% at 5841.87.

On BSE,1530 shares were trading in green, 610 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

