Industrials shares slide

Industrials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Industrials index falling 41.46 points or 1.55% at 2633.8 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 5.45%), SORIL Infra Resources Ltd (down 5.03%),Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd (down 4.96%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 4.89%),Welspun Enterprises Ltd (down 4.72%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Patel Engineering Ltd (down 4.53%), Snowman Logistics Ltd (down 3.81%), Gateway Distriparks Ltd (down 3.8%), Electrosteel Castings Ltd (down 3.78%), and GE Power India Ltd (down 3.7%).

On the other hand, HBL Power Systems Ltd (up 8.22%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), and HSIL Ltd (up 4.6%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 205.74 or 0.52% at 39716.72.

The Nifty 50 index was down 99.7 points or 0.85% at 11629.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 112.53 points or 0.75% at 14863.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 25.52 points or 0.51% at 4964.47.

On BSE,818 shares were trading in green, 1619 were trading in red and 174 were unchanged.

