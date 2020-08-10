Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 50.96 points or 2.11% at 2462.45 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 13.61%), GMM Pfaudler Ltd (up 13%),Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd (up 8.77%),Astra Microwave Products Ltd (up 8.34%),Windsor Machines Ltd (up 8.33%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 7.99%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 7.06%), Inox Wind Ltd (up 6.44%), Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd (up 6.43%), and Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (up 6.4%).

On the other hand, Container Corporation Of India Ltd (down 11.94%), Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (down 3.68%), and Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd (down 3.23%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 299.17 or 0.79% at 38339.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 95.2 points or 0.85% at 11309.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 147.49 points or 1.08% at 13816.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.59 points or 0.93% at 4713.25.

On BSE,1397 shares were trading in green, 557 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

