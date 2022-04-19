INEOS Styrolution slumps as OFS begins

-
ALSO READ
Ineos Styrolution shuts Nandesari plant due to fire incident
INEOS Styrolution India standalone net profit rises 151.20% in the September 2021 quarter
PVR, INOX, Bharti Airtel, GAIL (India) in focus
Mindtree, RVNL, INEOS Styrolution India in focus
INEOS Styrolution India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
INEOS Styrolution India slumped 14.80% to Rs 918.45 after the offer for sale (OFS) opened for non-retail investors today, 19 April 2022.Through the OFS, the company's promoter, Ineos Styrolution APAC, is selling up to 25,32,330 equity shares (representing 14.40% stake), with an option to sell an additional 9.60% stake, or 16,88,220 equity shares in case of oversubscription.
The floor price for the OFS is Rs 800 per equity share, at a 25.79% discount to INEOS Styrolution India's closing price of Rs 1078 recorded on the BSE on Monday, 18 April 2022.
The total OFS size (base size + green shoe) stands at 42,20,550 shares, representing 24% of outstanding equity shares of the company, the value of which (at floor price) aggregates to Rs 337.64 crore.
Promoter, Ineos Styrolution APAC, held 75% stake in INEOS Styrolution India as of 31 March 2022.
The OFS opened on Tuesday (19 April 2022) for non-retail investors, while both retail as well as non-retail investors will be able to subscribe on Wednesday (20 April 2022). A total of 10% of the offer size is reserved for retail investors.
As on 10:55 IST, the OFS received subscription for 12,992 shares. It was subscribed 0.57% on the base non-retail offer size of 22,79,097 shares and 0.34% on the total non-retail offer size (base size + green shoe) of 37,98,495 shares.
INEOS Styrolution India is the leading producer of ABSOLAC (ABS) and ABSOLAN (SAN) in India. ABS is a plastic resin produced from Acrylonitrile, Butadiene & Styrene, used for manufacturing of home appliances, automobiles, consumer durables and business machines.
The company's net profit tumbled 54% to Rs 47.42 crore on 5.6% increase in net sales to Rs 511.91 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU