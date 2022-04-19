Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 476.75 points or 2.08% at 23449.17 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.89%), NMDC Ltd (up 2.59%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.55%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.52%),Coal India Ltd (up 2.19%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vedanta Ltd (up 2.08%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.84%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.45%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.27%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.9%).

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 34.31 or 0.06% at 57132.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.85 points or 0% at 17172.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 247.77 points or 0.85% at 29471.58.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 59.48 points or 0.69% at 8734.98.

On BSE,2035 shares were trading in green, 848 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

