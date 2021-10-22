INEOS Styrolution India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
-
Khandwala Securities Ltd, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd, Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd and Mukta Arts Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 October 2021.
INEOS Styrolution India Ltd lost 12.04% to Rs 1562.1 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 10183 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9039 shares in the past one month.
Khandwala Securities Ltd tumbled 8.41% to Rs 15.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1300 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1989 shares in the past one month.
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd crashed 8.17% to Rs 11.02. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31743 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68174 shares in the past one month.
Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd corrected 7.49% to Rs 21. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 56048 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28496 shares in the past one month.
Mukta Arts Ltd fell 6.92% to Rs 42.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6219 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9585 shares in the past one month.
