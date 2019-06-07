Infibeam Avenues Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Shankara Building Products Ltd and Astral Poly Technik Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 June 2019.
Infibeam Avenues Ltd surged 6.88% to Rs 48.15 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.83 lakh shares in the past one month.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd soared 4.98% to Rs 73.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.
Hindustan Construction Company Ltd spiked 4.78% to Rs 13.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.76 lakh shares in the past one month.
Shankara Building Products Ltd jumped 4.44% to Rs 500. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9321 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17137 shares in the past one month.
Astral Poly Technik Ltd spurt 4.40% to Rs 1341.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1724 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14509 shares in the past one month.
