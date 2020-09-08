Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit declines 63.68% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.83% to Rs 327.60 crore

Net profit of Info Edge (India) declined 63.68% to Rs 119.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 327.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.83% to Rs 327.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 303.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 237.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 603.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 1311.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1150.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

