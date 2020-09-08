JUST IN
General Insurance Corporation of India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 497.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Harish Textile Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.69 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 97.57% to Rs 20.33 crore

Net loss of Harish Textile Engineers reported to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 97.57% to Rs 20.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 121.74% to Rs 83.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales20.3310.29 98 83.6437.72 122 OPM %-16.87-8.94 -0.114.14 - PBDT-1.050.43 PL 1.902.12 -10 PBT-1.830.57 PL -0.531.34 PL NP-1.690.18 PL -0.730.95 PL

