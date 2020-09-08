Harish Textile Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.69 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 97.57% to Rs 20.33 croreNet loss of Harish Textile Engineers reported to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 97.57% to Rs 20.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 121.74% to Rs 83.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales20.3310.29 98 83.6437.72 122 OPM %-16.87-8.94 -0.114.14 - PBDT-1.050.43 PL 1.902.12 -10 PBT-1.830.57 PL -0.531.34 PL NP-1.690.18 PL -0.730.95 PL
