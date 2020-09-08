Gold Rock Investments consolidated net profit declines 76.06% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 41.28% to Rs 0.64 croreNet profit of Gold Rock Investments declined 76.06% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.28% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.641.09 -41 OPM %34.3867.89 -PBDT0.190.74 -74 PBT0.170.71 -76 NP0.170.71 -76
