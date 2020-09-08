JUST IN
Gold Rock Investments consolidated net profit declines 76.06% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 41.28% to Rs 0.64 crore

Net profit of Gold Rock Investments declined 76.06% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.28% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.641.09 -41 OPM %34.3867.89 -PBDT0.190.74 -74 PBT0.170.71 -76 NP0.170.71 -76

First Published: Tue, September 08 2020.

