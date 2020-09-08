Gold Rock Investments consolidated net profit declines 76.06% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 41.28% to Rs 0.64 crore

Net profit of Gold Rock Investments declined 76.06% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.28% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.641.0934.3867.890.190.740.170.710.170.71

