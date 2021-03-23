Info Edge (India) Ltd up for third straight session

Info Edge (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 4780, up 2.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 169.62% in last one year as compared to a 89.48% spurt in NIFTY and a 120.59% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Info Edge (India) Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4780, up 2.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 14781.45. The Sensex is at 49997.66, up 0.45%. Info Edge (India) Ltd has slipped around 3.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Info Edge (India) Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26035.35, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4797.3, up 2.4% on the day. Info Edge (India) Ltd is up 169.62% in last one year as compared to a 89.48% spurt in NIFTY and a 120.59% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 224.91 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

