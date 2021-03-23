Jubilant Foodworks Ltd rises around 1%

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is quoting at Rs 2909.95, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 124.01% in last one year as compared to a 89.48% gain in NIFTY and a 44.61% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2909.95, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 14781.45. The Sensex is at 49997.66, up 0.45%. Jubilant Foodworks Ltd has dropped around 5.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Jubilant Foodworks Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34608, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2920, up 1.28% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 230.53 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

