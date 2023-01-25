LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 63.95% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.52% to Rs 20.15 crore

Net profit of LKP Securities declined 63.95% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.52% to Rs 20.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.20.1522.5212.6122.602.184.661.464.161.062.94

