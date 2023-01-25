LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 63.95% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 51.71% in the September 2022 quarter
LKP Securities standalone net profit declines 69.44% in the December 2022 quarter
LKP Finance consolidated net profit rises 2.04% in the September 2022 quarter
LKP Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.64 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Share India Securities concludes sale of entire stake in Share India Commodity Brokers
-
Sales decline 10.52% to Rs 20.15 croreNet profit of LKP Securities declined 63.95% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.52% to Rs 20.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.1522.52 -11 OPM %12.6122.60 -PBDT2.184.66 -53 PBT1.464.16 -65 NP1.062.94 -64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU