LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 63.95% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 10.52% to Rs 20.15 crore

Net profit of LKP Securities declined 63.95% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.52% to Rs 20.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.1522.52 -11 OPM %12.6122.60 -PBDT2.184.66 -53 PBT1.464.16 -65 NP1.062.94 -64

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 07:38 IST

