Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 24.85 points or 0.17% at 14658.24 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Subex Ltd (down 4.99%), Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 3.87%),Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.74%),Majesco Ltd (down 0.91%),Mindtree Ltd (down 0.89%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 0.45%), and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 0.12%).

On the other hand, Hexaware Technologies Ltd (up 19.98%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 17.13%), and Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 12.66%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 314.71 or 0.93% at 34295.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 103.7 points or 1.03% at 10132.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 264.84 points or 2.29% at 11829.63.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.69 points or 1.37% at 4131.09.

On BSE,1926 shares were trading in green, 512 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

