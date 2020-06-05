Zee Media Corporation Ltd up for third straight session

Zee Media Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 5.9, up 9.26% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 55.3% in last one year as compared to a 14.59% drop in NIFTY and a 35.97% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Media Corporation Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5.9, up 9.26% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 10115.4. The Sensex is at 34183, up 0.6%. Zee Media Corporation Ltd has risen around 12.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Media Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 24.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1319.45, up 3.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.73 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)