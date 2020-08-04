Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 153.87 points or 0.85% at 17979.2 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Mastek Ltd (down 7.04%), Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (down 4.86%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 3.59%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 3.04%),Persistent Systems Ltd (down 2.4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 1.83%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 1.82%), HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 1.66%), HCL Technologies Ltd (down 1.66%), and Birlasoft Ltd (down 1.27%).

On the other hand, Zen Technologies Ltd (up 13.85%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 6.54%), and Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 5.44%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 584.83 or 1.58% at 37524.43.

The Nifty 50 index was up 154.75 points or 1.42% at 11046.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 147.16 points or 1.12% at 13301.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.81 points or 0.93% at 4541.95.

On BSE,1571 shares were trading in green, 915 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)