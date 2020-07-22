Information Technology stocks ease

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 222.81 points or 1.27% at 17278.15 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Mastek Ltd (down 6.96%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 4.95%),Birlasoft Ltd (down 4.1%),Persistent Systems Ltd (down 2.84%),Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 2.45%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 2.33%), Accelya Solutions India Ltd (down 2.24%), Wipro Ltd (down 2.12%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (down 2.01%), and L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 1.99%).

On the other hand, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 8.14%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 5%), and Majesco Ltd (up 5%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 130.17 or 0.34% at 37800.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 54.25 points or 0.49% at 11108.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 26.48 points or 0.2% at 12920.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.36 points or 0.12% at 4481.14.

On BSE,1067 shares were trading in green, 1420 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)