Information Technology shares spurt

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 98.73 points or 0.57% at 17476.78 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Persistent Systems Ltd (up 11.27%), Majesco Ltd (up 5%),Birlasoft Ltd (up 2.49%),Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 2.36%),Hexaware Technologies Ltd (up 2.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were eClerx Services Ltd (up 1.99%), TVS Electronics Ltd (up 1.94%), AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (up 1.65%), Mastek Ltd (up 1.56%), and Cyient Ltd (up 1.42%).

On the other hand, Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 5%), Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 4.39%), and Subex Ltd (down 4.31%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 264.22 or 0.69% at 37864.68.

The Nifty 50 index was down 100.35 points or 0.9% at 11093.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 131.19 points or 1.01% at 12835.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 46.96 points or 1.04% at 4448.12.

On BSE,531 shares were trading in green, 1347 were trading in red and 77 were unchanged.

