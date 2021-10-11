Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 935.3 points or 2.62% at 34818.05 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 5.87%), Coforge Ltd (down 4.81%),Mphasis Ltd (down 4.64%),Mindtree Ltd (down 4.01%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 2.6%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 2.53%), Cyient Ltd (down 2.25%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (down 2.13%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 2.02%), and L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 1.91%).

On the other hand, Allsec Technologies Ltd (up 15.56%), Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 5%), and Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.98%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 346.3 or 0.58% at 60405.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 126.65 points or 0.71% at 18021.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 276.91 points or 0.94% at 29606.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 58.19 points or 0.64% at 9096.76.

On BSE,2078 shares were trading in green, 1265 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

