Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 164.76 points or 0.49% at 33789.28 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (down 4.94%), Hind Rectifiers Ltd (down 4.8%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 1.61%),L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 1.52%),RPSG Ventures Ltd (down 1.45%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mindtree Ltd (down 1.32%), Aptech Ltd (down 1%), Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 0.88%), Infosys Ltd (down 0.79%), and Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 0.7%).

On the other hand, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (up 8.06%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 5.96%), and Route Mobile Ltd (up 5.86%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 587.73 or 1.05% at 56712.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 182.85 points or 1.09% at 16888.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 431.65 points or 1.64% at 26715.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 144.26 points or 1.78% at 8236.9.

On BSE,2214 shares were trading in green, 994 were trading in red and 190 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)