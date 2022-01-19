Khandwala Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Menon Bearings Ltd, Orbit Exports Ltd, Indo Tech Transformers Ltd and Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 January 2022.

Menon Bearings Ltd, Orbit Exports Ltd, Indo Tech Transformers Ltd and Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 January 2022.

Khandwala Securities Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 28.85 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7728 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2872 shares in the past one month.

Menon Bearings Ltd soared 16.82% to Rs 110.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37869 shares in the past one month.

Orbit Exports Ltd spiked 15.21% to Rs 107.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46230 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37419 shares in the past one month.

Indo Tech Transformers Ltd exploded 10.00% to Rs 237.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12636 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3456 shares in the past one month.

Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd rose 9.92% to Rs 57.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30661 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)