Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 287.94 points or 1.97% at 14300.85 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, 3i Infotech Ltd (down 5%), TVS Electronics Ltd (down 4.97%),HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 4.96%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 4.91%),CESC Ventures Ltd (down 4.72%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (down 4.08%), Expleo Solutions Ltd (down 3.77%), Zen Technologies Ltd (down 3.48%), Majesco Ltd (down 3.22%), and Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 3.15%).

On the other hand, Trigyn Technologies Ltd (up 9.98%), Ramco Systems Ltd (up 9.98%), and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 5%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 189.21 or 0.56% at 33349.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 55.55 points or 0.56% at 9846.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 71.03 points or 0.6% at 11759.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.12 points or 0.22% at 4116.98.

On BSE,793 shares were trading in green, 1550 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

First Published: Fri, June 12 2020. 14:00 IST

