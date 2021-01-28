Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 437.11 points or 1.68% at 25515.04 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Wipro Ltd (down 3.87%), Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 3.66%),L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 3.16%),Aptech Ltd (down 3.05%),Brightcom Group Ltd (down 2.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Firstsource Solutions Ltd (down 2.74%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 2.62%), Cyient Ltd (down 2.61%), Sonata Software Ltd (down 2.58%), and Birlasoft Ltd (down 2.56%).

On the other hand, Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 5.62%), 3i Infotech Ltd (up 4.95%), and Majesco Ltd (up 4.93%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 505.47 or 1.07% at 46904.46.

The Nifty 50 index was down 133.15 points or 0.95% at 13834.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 92.89 points or 0.51% at 18022.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 46.84 points or 0.77% at 6019.62.

On BSE,1364 shares were trading in green, 1373 were trading in red and 169 were unchanged.

