Information Technology shares slip

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 38.82 points or 0.21% at 18272.57 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Zen Technologies Ltd (down 3.39%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 2.55%),Birlasoft Ltd (down 2.09%),Majesco Ltd (down 1.09%),Cyient Ltd (down 1.01%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Accelya Solutions India Ltd (down 1%), Mastek Ltd (down 1%), Infosys Ltd (down 0.65%), Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 0.52%), and NIIT Technologies Ltd (down 0.5%).

On the other hand, D-Link India Ltd (up 7.02%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 6.92%), and CESC Ventures Ltd (up 6.46%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 290.21 or 0.76% at 38510.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 90.4 points or 0.8% at 11402.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 265.46 points or 1.84% at 14687.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 66.36 points or 1.36% at 4959.57.

On BSE,1832 shares were trading in green, 846 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)