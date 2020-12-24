Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 202.55 points or 0.84% at 23953.09 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Birlasoft Ltd (down 2.33%), Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 2.05%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 1.56%),Persistent Systems Ltd (down 1.55%),Infosys Ltd (down 1.52%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cyient Ltd (down 1.51%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 1.31%), Mastek Ltd (down 1.28%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 1.15%), and Mphasis Ltd (down 1.08%).

On the other hand, Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 10.27%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 4.99%), and 3i Infotech Ltd (up 4.98%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 448.23 or 0.97% at 46892.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 129.1 points or 0.95% at 13730.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 111.22 points or 0.63% at 17683.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.05 points or 0.57% at 5876.09.

On BSE,1645 shares were trading in green, 1172 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

