IndusInd Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 801.6, down 2.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 36.29% in last one year as compared to a 13.56% rally in NIFTY and a 3.22% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 801.6, down 2.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.38% on the day, quoting at 13774.4. The Sensex is at 46773.88, down 1.34%.IndusInd Bank Ltd has eased around 12.19% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30284.55, down 1.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 79.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 103.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 802.45, down 2.42% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd tumbled 36.29% in last one year as compared to a 13.56% rally in NIFTY and a 3.22% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 22.93 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

