Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 53.31 points or 2.17% at 2407.84 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 5.15%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 4.7%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 4.15%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.39%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.07%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sobha Ltd (down 2.56%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 2.22%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.73%).

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.56%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.43%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 505.47 or 1.07% at 46904.46.

The Nifty 50 index was down 133.15 points or 0.95% at 13834.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 92.89 points or 0.51% at 18022.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 46.84 points or 0.77% at 6019.62.

On BSE,1364 shares were trading in green, 1373 were trading in red and 169 were unchanged.

