Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 310.34 points or 0.88% at 35043.55 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 7.96%), Subex Ltd (down 2.73%),Hind Rectifiers Ltd (down 2.72%),Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (down 2.36%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 2.2%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were RPSG Ventures Ltd (down 1.94%), TVS Electronics Ltd (down 1.68%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 1.66%), Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (down 1.5%), and NIIT Ltd (down 1.26%).

On the other hand, Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 5.61%), Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.91%), and Vakrangee Ltd (up 2.96%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 279.88 or 0.48% at 59003.08.

The Nifty 50 index was up 71.4 points or 0.41% at 17590.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 31.18 points or 0.11% at 28315.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.22 points or 0.23% at 8741.79.

On BSE,1634 shares were trading in green, 1554 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)