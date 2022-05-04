Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 216.94 points or 0.69% at 31736.75 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (up 7.28%), Accelya Solutions India Ltd (up 4.89%),Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 4.86%),NIIT Ltd (up 4.21%),Cyient Ltd (up 4.19%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were R Systems International Ltd (up 4.02%), Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd (up 3.95%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 3.76%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 2.29%), and Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 2.22%).

On the other hand, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 4.98%), Brightcom Group Ltd (down 4.57%), and eClerx Services Ltd (down 3.48%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 10.11 or 0.02% at 56965.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 9.95 points or 0.06% at 17059.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 128.69 points or 0.45% at 28490.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.22 points or 0.39% at 8574.66.

On BSE,1717 shares were trading in green, 1125 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)