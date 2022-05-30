3M India gains after Q4 PAT jumps 57% YoY

3M India advanced 15.76% to Rs 20,379 after the compnay reported a 57.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 110.92 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 70.47 crore posted in Q4FY21.

Revenue from operations rose 11.9% to Rs 925.59 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 827.21 crore posted in Q4 FY21. Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 151.41 crore, rising 59.6% from Rs 94.88 crore in Q4 FY21.

EBITDA surged by 52% year on year to Rs 167 crore from Rs 110 crore in Q4 FY22. EBITDA margin improved to 18.03% from 13.3% in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

On full year basis, the company posted 67.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 272 crore on a 28.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,335.84 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2022 over the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

Ramesh Ramadurai, managing director of 3M India said, The company delivered about 12% growth in the fourth quarter and 28% growth for the full year, both versus prior period. All business segments delivered growth in the fourth quarter versus prior year, with healthcare business leading the growth. Healthcare business also led the company's growth for the full year, along with robust growth from the other three business segments as well.

3M India is an Indian subsidiary of US-based 3M company. The company offers tapes, adhesives, advanced ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, closure systems for personal hygiene products, as well as offers scotch masking tape, scotch filament tape and scotch packaging tape.

