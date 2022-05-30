Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Spurts 4.46%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Rises 2.14%

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd has lost 5.43% over last one month compared to 7.02% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.65% drop in the SENSEX

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd rose 4.46% today to trade at Rs 967.65. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 2.14% to quote at 29744.16. The index is down 7.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HCL Infosystems Ltd increased 3.98% and R Systems International Ltd added 3.92% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 7.66 % over last one year compared to the 8.03% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd has lost 5.43% over last one month compared to 7.02% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.65% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1434 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9561 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1974 on 04 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 847 on 13 May 2022.

