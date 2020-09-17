JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Board of ICICI Bank to seek approval of RBI for appointment of director
Business Standard

Information Technology shares gain

Capital Market 

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 120.85 points or 0.61% at 19966.31 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (up 4.93%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 4.01%),Mphasis Ltd (up 3.92%),Sonata Software Ltd (up 3.42%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 2.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HCL Technologies Ltd (up 2.81%), CESC Ventures Ltd (up 2.38%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 2.21%), Trigyn Technologies Ltd (up 2.12%), and Ramco Systems Ltd (up 2.06%).

On the other hand, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 4.98%), Zen Technologies Ltd (down 1.78%), and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 1.77%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 108.89 or 0.28% at 39193.96.

The Nifty 50 index was down 30.55 points or 0.26% at 11574.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 15.26 points or 0.1% at 15446.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.95 points or 0.08% at 5109.88.

On BSE,910 shares were trading in green, 930 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 10:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU