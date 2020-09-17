Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 120.85 points or 0.61% at 19966.31 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (up 4.93%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 4.01%),Mphasis Ltd (up 3.92%),Sonata Software Ltd (up 3.42%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 2.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HCL Technologies Ltd (up 2.81%), CESC Ventures Ltd (up 2.38%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 2.21%), Trigyn Technologies Ltd (up 2.12%), and Ramco Systems Ltd (up 2.06%).

On the other hand, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 4.98%), Zen Technologies Ltd (down 1.78%), and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 1.77%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 108.89 or 0.28% at 39193.96.

The Nifty 50 index was down 30.55 points or 0.26% at 11574.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 15.26 points or 0.1% at 15446.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.95 points or 0.08% at 5109.88.

On BSE,910 shares were trading in green, 930 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)