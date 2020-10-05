Information Technology shares spurt

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 644.23 points or 3.2% at 20803.61 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Aptech Ltd (up 5.62%), Hind Rectifiers Ltd (up 4.97%),NIIT Ltd (up 4.97%),Mastek Ltd (up 4.97%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 4.94%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ramco Systems Ltd (up 4.8%), Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 4.68%), Wipro Ltd (up 4.68%), Birlasoft Ltd (up 4.55%), and Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 4.33%).

On the other hand, Mphasis Ltd (down 0.78%), and Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 0.53%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 443.26 or 1.15% at 39140.31.

The Nifty 50 index was up 132.85 points or 1.16% at 11549.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 66.75 points or 0.45% at 15037.19.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 14.1 points or 0.28% at 5004.12.

On BSE,1236 shares were trading in green, 599 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

