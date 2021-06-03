Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 13.9 points or 0.05% at 27360.55 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (down 2.31%), 3i Infotech Ltd (down 2.17%),Cyient Ltd (down 1.73%),Accelya Solutions India Ltd (down 1.54%),Infibeam Avenues Ltd (down 1.35%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mphasis Ltd (down 1.24%), Mindtree Ltd (down 1.04%), Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 0.87%), Wipro Ltd (down 0.77%), and Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 0.65%).

On the other hand, Hind Rectifiers Ltd (up 8.3%), Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.91%), and Birlasoft Ltd (up 4.07%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 199.79 or 0.39% at 52049.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 65.8 points or 0.42% at 15642.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 291.16 points or 1.22% at 24117.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 93.49 points or 1.24% at 7662.84.

On BSE,2127 shares were trading in green, 952 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

