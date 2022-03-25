Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 473.78 points or 1.3% at 35896.89 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 3.81%), Nazara Technologies Ltd (down 3.78%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 2.8%),Birlasoft Ltd (down 2.47%),NIIT Ltd (down 2.36%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 2.18%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 2.09%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.9%), Wipro Ltd (down 1.74%), and Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (down 1.64%).

On the other hand, Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 8.97%), Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 5.61%), and NELCO Ltd (up 5%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 451.72 or 0.78% at 57143.96.

The Nifty 50 index was down 134.2 points or 0.78% at 17088.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 76.81 points or 0.28% at 27815.86.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 26.46 points or 0.31% at 8384.29.

On BSE,1420 shares were trading in green, 1902 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)