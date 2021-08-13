Infosys Ltd extends winning streak

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1710, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 79.32% in last one year as compared to a 47.65% spurt in NIFTY and a 81.87% spurt in the Nifty IT.

The PE of the stock is 38.38 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

