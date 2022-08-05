Infosys Ltd soars 1.27%

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1620.15, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.82% in last one year as compared to a 7.28% jump in NIFTY and a 4.2% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Infosys Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1620.15, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 17419.75. The Sensex is at 58478.24, up 0.31%. Infosys Ltd has gained around 8.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29782.9, up 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 54.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1624.3, up 1.34% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 31.5 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

