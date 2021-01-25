Infosys Ltd stays in winning mode

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1343.9, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 72.72% in last one year as compared to a 18.66% jump in NIFTY and a 60.54% jump in the Nifty IT.

Infosys Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1343.9, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 14380.7. The Sensex is at 48853.9, down 0.05%. Infosys Ltd has gained around 8.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26489.75, down 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 99.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1343.05, up 0.3% on the day. Infosys Ltd is up 72.72% in last one year as compared to a 18.66% jump in NIFTY and a 60.54% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 32.34 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

