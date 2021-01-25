ISGEC Heavy Engg bags orders for air pollution control equipment

ISGEC Heavy Engineering has received an order for wet flue gas desulphurisation system package for the 2x660 MW Khurja Thermal Power Project in Uttar Pradesh from L&T MHI Power Boilers.

The end user for this project is THDC India and the Consultant is NTPC, the company said in a BSE filing made after market hours on Friday. The objective of this project is the removal of sulphur dioxide so as to make the plant compliant to the latest emission norms. The broad scope of the project includes design, engineering, supply, transportation, erection, commissioning, and performance guarantee testing.

Further, ISGEC Heavy Engineering has also bagged an order for DeNOx (Combustion Modifications) Package for the 2x77 MW & 1x80 MW Wall Fired Boilers at Gummidipoondi, Tamil Nadu from OPG Power Generation. This project is aimed at reducing NOx in order to make the plant compliant with the recent NOx emission norms. The consultant for this project is Aquatherm.

The broad scope of the project includes design, engineering, supply, transportation, erection, commissioning, and performance guarantee testing. This is yet another combustion modification project for Isgec after the successful execution of the combustion modification (DeNOx) project of the 1x150 MW Tangentially Fired Boiler for Hindalco Industries at their Aditya Aluminium Unit in Sambalpur, Odisha.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company engaged in manufacturing and project businesses with an extensive global presence.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 71.70% to Rs 77.81 crore on a 6% decline in net sales to Rs 1,344.59 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

The scrip fell 1.50% to Rs 358. The stock has lost 4.76% in two sessions.

