Infosys Ltd up for third straight session

Infosys Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1773.15, up 3.35% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.02% on the day, quoting at 18525.2. The Sensex is at 61871.8, up 0.92%. Infosys Ltd has risen around 5.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35744.8, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 65.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 36.57 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)