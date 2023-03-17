Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals allots 54,781 equity shares under ESOS

JUST IN
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has allotted 54,781 equity shares on 16 March 2023 under ESOS.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased from Rs.1,27,18,62,836 divided into 63,59,31,418 number of equity shares of face value Rs. 2/- each to Rs.1,27,19,72,398 divided into 63,59,86,199 number of equity shares of face value Rs. 2 each.

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 14:46 IST

