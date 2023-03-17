Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals allots 54,781 equity shares under ESOS

-
-
With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased from Rs.1,27,18,62,836 divided into 63,59,31,418 number of equity shares of face value Rs. 2/- each to Rs.1,27,19,72,398 divided into 63,59,86,199 number of equity shares of face value Rs. 2 each.
