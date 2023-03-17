Airtel launches unlimited 5G data plan for its customers

Bharti Airtel announced the launch of unlimited 5G data for its customers with the view to encouraging them to experience the power of the Airtel 5G Plus network.

Customers will now be able to experience ultrafast, reliable and secure 5G Plus services without having to worry about data exhaustion as the company removes the capping on data usage across all existing plans. All postpaid customers and those prepaid customers with a data plan of Rs. 239 and above will be able to avail of the offer.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)