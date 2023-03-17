Airtel launches unlimited 5G data plan for its customers

Customers will now be able to experience ultrafast, reliable and secure 5G Plus services without having to worry about data exhaustion as the company removes the capping on data usage across all existing plans. All postpaid customers and those prepaid customers with a data plan of Rs. 239 and above will be able to avail of the offer.
