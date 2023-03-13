Infosys recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies

Infosys today announced that it has been recognized, by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies. Infosys received the honour, for the third consecutive year, for demonstrating the high standards of business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices.

Infosys has become the only Company in India, and one of the four companies globally, in the software and services industry to receive this recognition. This recognition is awarded to global companies that have exceptional business ethics and are committed to advance business integrity.

Infosys has been recognized among 135 honorees spanning 19 countries and 46 industries. These companies were evaluated based on the Ethisphere Ethics Quotient across multiple categories, including culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain.

