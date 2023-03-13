Infosys recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies

-
ALSO READ
Top ten elite Indian Ethical Hackers inducted into EC-Council's 2023 International Certified Ethical Hacker (C|EH) Hall of Fame
Happiest Minds partners CredQuant to drive ESG transformation in BFSI
From Ethical Hacking to Cyber Forensic Experts, Mohit Yadav is building an Army of cybersecurity experts in India
Wipro recognized as a 2023 Top Employer in 11 countries
Infosys recognized as Top 3 Most Valuable IT Services global brand
-
Infosys today announced that it has been recognized, by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies. Infosys received the honour, for the third consecutive year, for demonstrating the high standards of business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices.
Infosys has become the only Company in India, and one of the four companies globally, in the software and services industry to receive this recognition. This recognition is awarded to global companies that have exceptional business ethics and are committed to advance business integrity.
Infosys has been recognized among 135 honorees spanning 19 countries and 46 industries. These companies were evaluated based on the Ethisphere Ethics Quotient across multiple categories, including culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU